Gov AbdulRazaq Seeks Increased Security Deployment In Kwara

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called for increased security deployments to the state to rout criminals involved in the recent attacks in parts of the state.

In a statement following the unfortunate attack on the positions of forest guards and surrounding areas of Oke Ode, the Governor said the state requires more military deployments to roll back the activities of the criminals in parts of Kwara South and Kwara North.

He expressed deep regret over the loss of innocent civilians and the forest guards who mounted a spirited resistance to the assailants in the early morning incident, describing their actions as borne out of patriotism and love for their communities.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families. No word can adequately capture the depth of my sadness and nothing can compensate the bereaved families over these incidents, in spite of our efforts and the investments in enlisting and training the forest guards to bolster the conventional forces. Our people are understandably concerned about the situation, and I wholeheartedly share in this grief,” the Governor said in the statement on Sunday.

“While we appreciate the efforts and unquantifiable sacrifices of the security forces as well as the successes so far, we definitely need to do a lot more until we are completely out of the wood.

“Finally, I urge our brave residents to remain calm and avoid the temptation to turn on ourselves. I equally commend all the forest guards and the local hunters who, though lost five of their compatriots, equally neutralised several of the attackers. We will forever be grateful to all of them as our heroes.”

Meanwhile, the Army Headquarters has directed the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of the Nigerian Army in Ibadan, to immediately relocate to Kwara State to further coordinate and boost military response to the development.