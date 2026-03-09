…As IGP restates commitment to improved security

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday received the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, on a working visit to the state, indicating a renewed commitment of the Force to combat crimes in collaboration with other state actors.

Addressing journalists after his meeting with the Governor, the IGP said he was on an operational visit to strengthen public safety.

Having led a special task force on clearance operations in the state a few weeks ago, Disu said he is aware of the challenges in Kwara State.

He assured the people of the country, particularly Kwara State, that the Police will live up to the expectations of the citizens.

“Don’t forget that about a month ago, I was in Kwara State leading a Police component of the Clearance Operation that took place here in Kwara” the IGP told reporters.

“So, I’m aware of the situation in Kwara, I’m aware of all the arrests made, and I’m also aware of the present situation that we have.

“I have come here today to see my officers to encourage them, most especially to see the Governor and thank him for the wonderful things he has been doing for officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the Police are waking up to their responsibilities to prevent the breakdown of laws and order. We are ready to do that.”

The IG was accompanied by several senior police officers, including the Commissioner of Police (Kwara), Adekimi Ojo and the Director of the Department of State Services, Mr Michael Oganwu.