Gov AbdulRazaq Mourns Oludofian Of Idofian

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the people of Idofian in Ifelodun Local Government Area over the passing of the Oludofian, His Royal Highness Oba Muhammed Jamiu Omikunle II.

Describing the late monarch as a man of peace, the Governor said his death is an incalculable loss to the community.

He urged the people of Idofian and the royal family to accept the sad development as the will of God and take solace in the late Oba’s legacy of peace and stability during his reign.

Governor AbdulRazaq prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed monarch al-Jannah Firdaus and to uphold his family and the community in strength and goodness.