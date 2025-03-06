Gov AbdulRazaq Mourns Kwara Ex-HoS

Share

The immediate past Head of Service (HoS) in Kwara State, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole, is dead.

She was said to have died on Wednesday at the age of 58, barely one year after her statutory retirement from the Kwara State Civil Service.

In his condolence message, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said he is “deeply saddened by the death of the former Head of Service of the State, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole.

Governor AbdulRazaq recalled that the former HoS was a credible and dependable authority in matters of public service, having attained her heights on the dint of hard work, grit, brilliance, character, and impeccable institutional memory.

The Governor said he is proud to have worked with Mrs Oluwole as a respected technocrat, describing her contributions and services to the State as truly exceptional and invaluable.

Governor AbdulRazaq commiserated with her family, particularly her husband and her aged father, as well as the entire civil service hierarchy in the State.

He prayed to God to repose her soul and give the family and contemporaries the courage to bear this huge loss.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

