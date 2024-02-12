Gov AbdulRazaq Mourns Ex-NEPA ED, Abdulkarim

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has mourned former Executive Director at the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), Engineer Muzzamil Abdulkarim, saying, he “received with sadness but total submission to the will of Allaah the death over the weekend.”

The Governor describes Engineer Muzzamil, who hailed from Ilorin, as a thoroughbred professional who mentored different generations of great engineers in the Nigerian power sector.

He said: “Engineer Muzzamil was a great community leader and a generous person who loved all and provided a shoulder upon which many young people leaned.

“His expertise, leadership qualities, and humility explain why he was held in high esteem by colleagues and juniors in the power sector in Nigeria.”

Commiserating with the Elelu family of Ilorin, Governor AbdulRazaq prayed to Allaah, the Oft-forgiving and Merciful, to admit Engineer Muzzamil to al-Jannah Firdaus and give succour to the family that succeeds him.