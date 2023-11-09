Gov AbdulRazaq Lauds Kwara Poly For Breaking New Grounds

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has lauded the management of the Kwara state Polytechnic, Ilorin for breaking new grounds in infrastructural development, adding that the government would continue to support the polytechnic in its mandate.

The Governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prince Abdulkadir Aliyu Mahe, gave the commendation in Ilorin on Thursday at the 29th Convocation Ceremony of the Polytechnic,

stressing the need for the sustainance of peace within and outside the polytechnic with zero tolerance for cultism.

He urged the graduands to work smart and utilise the opportunity offered by technology, adding that they should use the practical training and entrepreneurship acquired in the polytechnic to rule their world.

In his address, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr. Dr. Addul Jimoh Muhammed, charged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the institution and responsible citizens of the country.

He said: “You have laboured hard, toiled tirelessly and burnt the candle at both ends and these have culminated in this joyous event. No doubt, your dreams have been fulfilled and you have become the pride and glory of your parents and guardians.

“Therefore, you must always remember that the certificates in your possession are very precious; they are confirmations that you have proved yourselves worthy in character and learning.”

The Rector particularly applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his support of the institution and for creating an enabling environment for the management of the institution to discharge their duties effectively.

While highlighting the achievements of the Polytechnic under his watch, he listed the IGR projects to be commissioned, including the 33KV projects, the renovated old IOT lecture halls, laboratories/workshops and offices, and the 2.5 Km reinforced concrete drainage.

Others are the remodelled library and information science Department, Zango power project, drainages constructed, landscaping/Construction of walkway, centralised online research assessment and submission system (CORASS)/Digital Project Binding.

He identified the challenges facing the institution to include inadequate funding, illegal occupation of polytechnic land, porosity of the permanent campus, accreditation of programmes, and ageing structures, urging the state government to come to their rescue through perimeter fencing of the institution’s main campus.

Also speaking, the Commissioner For Tertiary Education, Dr. Mary Ronke Arinde, charged the graduands to look back and assess themselves in the light of the notable learning process that they have successfully undergone, and get ready to soar in a highly competitive world.

“I urge you to tap from the abundant entrepreneurial skills gained in the polytechnic, to launch yourselves into self-reliance. This will not only be to your advantage but will also go a long way to complement the government’s policies towards taking Nigeria away from the mono-economy.

“In addition, for you to get ahead in life, volunteer to do very sound valuable ventures that no one else cares to do, and do it better for the benefit of all.

“Accept responsibilities and shun criminal tendencies, this will make you stand out among equals and remain appreciated by others.

“You should cultivate the habit of honesty, and transparency and shun discrimination along ethnic, religious, cultural and racial lines, which today are part of Nigeria’s troubling challenges,” she added.