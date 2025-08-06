Gov AbdulRazaq Inspects Ongoing Rural Road Projects

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has inspected different ongoing rural roads in the Asa Local Government Area, describing them as continuous efforts to spread development to every segment of the State.

Among the ongoing road projects visited by the Governor were the 17.7km Madi-Peeke and the 23.23km Okolowo Express-Sokoto-Tafatafa-Elere-Owode Oja-Baba Kudu-Akopari-Otte Oja Road, all in Asa local government area.

He told the authorities in charge of the projects to deliver a good job within a reasonable time.

The Governor said he keyed into the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) to deepen farmers’ access to the market and enhance sustainable life and businesses for rural dwellers.

RAAMP is jointly funded by the World Bank and French Development Agency, with the state government providing at least N4bn counterpart funds to date.

“There is a lot of work going on in the state in terms of infrastructure. This is a rural road project that seeks to link our people to the market and city centres,” the Governor told reporters after inspecting the 17.5km Madi–Peeke and 23.23km Okolowo Express-Sokoto-Tafatafa-Elere-Owode Oja-Baba Kudu–Akopari-Otte Oja Road.

The tour, according to the Governor, gave him another opportunity to touch base with people in different rural communities, saying the government remains committed to their welfare.

“Access to the market means empowerment and an increase in GDP for the people at the grassroots,” he added.

The Governor also visited a Garri processing centre in Owode Oja, where community folks commended him for staying in touch through different initiatives, especially the social investment programme, which has benefited them.

He also visited a Primary Health Care centre in the area.

“The most important thing for the government to do now is not just empowering those at the bottom but making sure that they have an active and sustainable life and sustainable businesses,” he said.

“That is why we visit this community where they produce Gari. The next step is to find a way to mechanise them without them losing their jobs and enhancing their productivity as well.”

AbdulRazaq said the implementation of the new tax regime initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was to enhance the overall development of the country.

“So, basically, we are to make sure that those at the bottom benefit from this great enhancement of the economy. With the liberalisation of the economy, especially the coming implementation of the new tax regime, things are really going to change, and we should prepare for that,” he added.

“There is an increase in revenue at the state and local government levels. We are here to make sure it passes down to the people at the grassroots. You can see that happening in different forms.”

State Coordinator of RAAMP, Engr. Isaac Kolo, for his part, said they are currently constructing line drains and culverts, adding that the earthworks and surface dressing will commence as soon as the rain stops.

APC Women Leader in Owode Oja Community, Mrs Suleiman Hamdalat, and Chairperson for Gari Processing Association in that community, Mrs Khadijat Jimoh, appreciated the Governor’s commitment and his passion for the well-being of the people at the grassroots.