Gov AbdulRazaq Inspects 49km Road Project

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commended the quality and pace of work on the 49-kilometre Eiyenkorin–Afon–Ojoku–Offa–Odo-Otin concrete road project, describing it as a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s infrastructural renewal drive.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the project on Saturday, Governor AbdulRazaq said the road which is one of four major projects being executed in Kwara under the Federal Government’s Tax Credit Scheme through the BUA Group will significantly boost connectivity and reduce travel time between key communities in the state.

“This is Ilorin/Offa new road, and you can see how solid it is. We have to thank President Bola Tinubu for this project. It is a major achievement. When completed, the travel time to Offa from Ilorin will be just 30 minutes.

This is a good investment and another product of the Renewed Hope Agenda. It shows that the policies are working,” the Governor told journalists after inspecting the project.

Governor AbdulRazaq emphasized that the people of Kwara are fully behind President Tinubu and will continue to support his administration beyond 2027 to allow his developmental agenda to run its full course.

“Who will say no to President Tinubu after seeing all these investments? The reforms are working. The results are steadily trickling down, through infrastructure spending, social protection programmes, and efforts to strengthen security,” he said.

The Governor also praised the BUA Group for the quality of work being delivered on the project, despite the challenges of the rainy season.

“The quality of job being done by BUA is first-class. They are also handling the Bode Sadu–Kaiama–Kosubosu road project, and we’ve been there too. The standard of work is commendable,” he added.

Accompanying the Governor on the tour were the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah, and the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja.

The site engineer, Abdulsalam Onaolapo, briefed the delegation on the progress of the project, assuring that the timeline for completion would be met.

In addition to the road inspection, Governor AbdulRazaq also visited the ongoing renovation of the Primary Healthcare Centre in Okesho, Asa Local Government Area.

Earlier in the day, the Governor paid condolence visits to the families of Daudu Ballah and Alhaji Abdulkadir Kawu Yahya, who passed away last Friday. He also attended the Fidau prayer for the late former Accountant General of the State, Alhaji Suleiman Bayero.