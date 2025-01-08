Gov AbdulRazaq Inaugurates Osi Campus Of Kwara Varsity

Share

…Abdulrazaq a promise keeper: Monarch

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated the Osi Campus of the state university, keeping his promise to ensure that no project is abandoned and setting off a new frontier of development in the southern axis of the State.

The Governor, who was cheered by stakeholders in the region, commended his statewide achievements, adding that the commissioning was a lesson in history as it was a practical step to drive inclusive growth and prosperity in every part of the State.

“This is more than just a project commissioning. The completion of the Osi and Ilesha Baruba Campuses bears testament to my pledge that Kwara will not be a mortuary of abandoned projects.

“With this, we have again sent the signal that what matters to our administration is the progress of our state, not the political history of any project,” he said.

“This is a lesson in history, and we hope it resonates across our state and among our people. In June 2021, I commissioned the Kwara Polytechnic main auditorium, which we funded to completion, more than 20 years after its foundation was laid by the late Governor Mohammed Lawal. This is who we are!

“Today marks the culmination of years of commitment, resilience, and a collective resolve to expand access to quality tertiary education in Kwara State.

“The journey has been marked by significant challenges, including substantial inflation. This project started under the previous administration. It was later abandoned.

“We promised never to abandon it. And what you see here bears testimony to the power of strategic planning, prudent resource management, determination, and good conscience.

“The two campuses, among other projects, will stimulate rapid economic growth and human capital development in these regions, foster a sense of belonging, and create new opportunities for our youths.

“We worked tirelessly to ensure that the infrastructure you see today is up to standards, as recently confirmed by the team from the National Universities Commission.

“From the state-of-the-art studios, lecture halls, and laboratories to the serene learning environment, this campus reflects the commitment of our administration to sustainable development, academic excellence, and social inclusion. This effort aligns with our broader agenda of making Kwara State a hub for innovation, creativity, and technical expertise.

“Today, we are proud to hand over this Campus (Osi) to the community and leadership of the Kwara State University through the Ministry of Tertiary Education.

“Osi Campus will not just be a physical structure but a beacon of hope and a testament to our hard work for future generations, our love for inclusion, economic expansion, and the wellbeing of our people.

“As we celebrate this achievement, I call on the management, staff, and students of KWASU to take full advantage of this facility. Let this campus become a breeding ground for world-class professionals whose work will bring honour to Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole.

“To the host community, we thank you for your cooperation and support throughout this process. Your role in safeguarding this campus and fostering a peaceful environment cannot be overstated. I appeal to you to ensure peaceful cohabitation between the community and the institution.

“Finally, our administration remains committed to expanding the frontiers of development across all sectors. The successes we celebrate today are the sweet fruits of the collective will and hard work of Kwarans.”

At the event were senior government officials, academics, royalties, and party leaders and members, including the Speaker Kwara House of Assembly Rt. Hon Yakubu Salihu Danladi, who was represented by Hon. Ganiyu Gabriel Abolarin; representative of the Minister of Culture and Tourism Barrister Biola Abdulkareem; Chairman Kwara House Committee on Education Hon. Baba Boriya; Commissioner for Tertiary Education Dr Mary Arinde; State APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi; Chairman Ekiti Local Government Hon. Awelewa Olawale Gabriel; KWASU Chancellor Dr. Johnson Bamidele Adewumi; Pro-Chancellor (KWASU) Prof Abdulganiyu Ambali; Vice Chancellor KWASU Sheikh Prof. Luqman Jimoh; Head of Osi Campus Prof. Binta Ajibola Suleiman; and President Osi Welfare Association Dr. Joshua Olu Joseph.

Others were the Olosi of Osi and Chairman Ekiti Traditional Council Oba Saliu Adasofegbe; the Olomu of Omu Aran Oba Abdulraheem Oladele Olaoti; and the Alofa of Ilofa Oba Samuel Niyi Dada Okinbaloye Aponbiepo II; among others.

Dr Arinde, for her part, said the completion of Osi and Ilesha Baruba Campuses is a bold step of the administration to bring education closer to the people, foster regional development, and empower the youth with the knowledge and skills necessary for a brighter future.

Prof Ambali congratulated the government and Osi community on the completion of the campus and pledged that the facility will be efficiently used.

KWASU’s Vice Chancellor Prof Sheikh Jamiu Luqman said the new Osi campus will add immense value to the institution by fostering innovation, research, and learning in a conducive environment designed for excellence.

“Your (Excellency’s) commitment to education has been truly remarkable. This project and the Ilesha Baruba campus are evidence of your dedication to the advancement of higher education in our state,” he said.

“This campus hosts the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, and about seven different programmes are to be housed in this faculty. Initially, only Fine and Applied Arts was existing.

“Your Excellency, I’m happy to inform you that the NUC has approved Geography and Remote Sensing, Urban and Regional Planning, and Estate Management in this campus.

“I’m also very pleased to inform you that the students have arrived on this campus. Let me also add that we sought the approval of the NUC come next session for the following programmes namely: Architecture, and Quantity Survey.”

Oba Adasofegbe called Governor AbdulRazaq a “man of his word” and the greatest among equals for completing the school project.

“Your Excellency, you are a man of his word, amiable, compassionate, magnanimous, progressive, and considerate,” he said.

The monarch listed the asphalt overlay on Osi township road, the provision of electric transformers to different communities; the provision of motor vans and bikes for vigilantes, ICT Centres for e-learning in schools; the renovation of classrooms; and the construction of Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle road as some of the projects of the present administration in Osi community.

Share

Please follow and like us: