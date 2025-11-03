Gov AbdulRazaq Hails Young Kwarans Excelling In Tech

…Public school students dominate tech innovations as United Junior Sch wins N1m

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reiterated his administration’s commitment to empowering young techies and transforming the state into a hub of technological innovations.

The Governor expressed satisfaction at the rising interest and success of young Kwarans in the tech space — a trend again seen at the just concluded Kwara Coding and Digital Literacy Programme, tagged Kwara Futures Exhibition 2025.

The digital programme was organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Innovation, Hon. Kayode Ishola, with the theme “Kwara Futures: Empowering a Digitally Ready Generation”.

The Governor said the government is determined to put Kwara on the global map by creating seamless pathways for collaboration from international tech accelerators to cross-border funding opportunities.

“Our administration is unwavering in its commitment to transform Kwara into a beacon of technological excellence and empower our youth to lead the digital revolution,” he said.

“By investing in cutting-edge infrastructure and fostering a supportive ecosystem, we are equipping you – our brilliant young techies – with the tools to turn bold ideas into global realities.

“For the first time in our state’s history, Kwara is etching its name on the world map of digital startups, thanks to the innovative spirit of our entrepreneurs and the strategic policies we’ve implemented.”

AbdulRazaq said the milestone is not just a statistic but a testament to how creativity is propelling young techies from local innovators to international players, attracting global investors and partnerships.

He commended Hon. Ishola and his team for their commitment to achieving the objectives.

“As sponsors of this Kwara Futures Exhibition 2025, we stand with you in this journey—let’s harness this momentum to drive sustainable growth and innovation,” he said.

“Young techies, your vision is our blueprint; together, we’ll ensure Kwara doesn’t just appear on the map— we’ll redefine it as a global hub of tomorrow’s solutions. The future is here, and it’s Kwara’s to claim!”

Attended by top government officials, the Emir of Shonga, HRH Dr Haliru Yahaya, leaders in the telecom sector, and students, the gathering was segmented into innovative exhibitions by students, a panel discussion, and a presentation of prizes for outstanding schools.

At least 10 schools made presentations that focused on designs and processing of Smart School Attendance System, Universal Report Card Generator, Weather Forecast Application, Python-Based Banking Simulation Project, the Expense Visualizer, Web Dictionary App, and Igbaja Farm Expense Tracker

(IFET) App.

United Junior Secondary School, Ilorin, came tops with the highest points, earning itself a cash reward of N1 million. Ilorin Grammar School (IGS), Ilorin, got N500,000 for the 1st runner-up prize, while the Government Girls’ Day Secondary School, Pakata, settled for 2nd runner-up with N250,000 cash prize.

In his welcome address, Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Innovations, Hon. Ishola Kayode, described the event as a celebration of creativity, innovation, and digital empowerment powered by the bold vision of Governor AbdulRazaq, adding that the “gathering is more than a showcase of technology — it is a testament to visionary leadership, inclusive governance, and the limitless potential of our young people.

“It tells the story of how one idea, anchored in foresight and equity, is transforming education, innovation, and human capital in Kwara State. It

was not merely an educational experiment, it was a strategic intervention to prepare our children for a digital economy.”

He said the Governor envisioned a Kwara where every child, regardless of background or geography, can learn, create, and compete globally, adding that digital literacy is the new basic literacy that continues to guide “our journey today”.

He added: “Since its expansion in February 2025, the Kwara Coding and Digital Literacy Program (KCDLP) has grown into a national model of innovation and inclusion.

Some key milestones include: 5,604 students trained across 50 public schools in all 16 Local Government Areas of the State; Engagement of over 120 instructors, including NYSC members, trained teachers, and digital volunteers; Over 60% of participating schools located in rural or underserved communities, bridging the urban-rural digital gap; introduction of Coding, Robotics, Innovation thinking, and Digital Design to thousands of students — many for the first time; a 35% increase in STEM interest and digital proficiency recorded among participants.”

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, said the government has paid attention to the education sector more than any recent administrations in the state.

He said the Kwara coding and literacy programme was designed to give young people a fair chance to assert themselves in the new economy.

“By the time you look at the budget provision for education, the highest we met on the ground was just 5.2 per cent or thereabouts. I am so proud to tell you that we have moved from that 5 per cent to something around 14 per cent allocation for education in the state,” he said.

He described AbdulRazaq as a leader who has seen what the future holds in the sector and has been working hard to ensure that Kwara is always on top among other states in developmental indices.

Commissioner for Communications, Hon Bola Olukoju, said the Governor is passionate about the development of education and innovation.

Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Hon Damilola Yusuf Adelodun, commended the government for its various efforts in securing the future of the students.

Commissioner for Social Development, Hajia Mariam Nnafatima Imam, hailed the Governor for the drive to make public schools a hub of digital literacy.

Mrs Funmilayo Obi of the Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) commended the Governor for believing in the young people and for planting seeds of innovation that she said are fast becoming a forest of progress.

“Your Excellency, you are indeed showing Nigeria and the world that when we invest in our youth, we invest in the future that is timeless, inclusive, and extraordinary,” she said.