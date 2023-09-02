Gov Abdulrazaq Hails Kwara Trio Over Feats At Africa’s Scrabble Champs

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the three young Kwarans who recently won medals for their brilliant outings at the recent African Youth Scrabble Championship. The Kwara trio are Aliu Qudus who placed 2nd; Olojoku Boluwatife Sufyan (5th); and Olosun Khalid (8th).

Their feats mean they are among the best Scrabble players on the continent. The three are students of Government High School Ilorin. It was gathered that unlike other games where only the best three are recognised, Scrabble championships honour players who place between 1st and 10th in the game that involves strategic joggling of letter tiles to form meaningful words, while players are timed and guided by stringent rules.

According to the Governor, the feats of the Kwara children point to their high intellects, time management skills, and ability to strategise and plan, think fast, and respect rules, adding that skills set are necessary for anyone aspiring to greater success in life. AbdulRazaq has therefore urged the young champs to continue to develop themselves in the games of their choice, and work harder next time to break new records for posterity.

“The future is definitely bright for these champions, and we pray to Almighty God to grant them good fortunes always,” the Governor says. He also wished the players the best of luck as they get set to represent Kwara State at the forthcoming Youth Games in Delta later this year.