March 30, 2025
  Gov AbdulRazaq Greets…

Gov AbdulRazaq Greets Vice NYCN Leader At 40

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated the National Vice President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Muktar Akoshile, on his 40th birthday.

AbdulRazaq commended Akoshile for being a worthy ambassador of the youth and the state, noting that his leadership qualities have earned him recognition both within and outside Nigeria.

Beyond his role at the NYCN, Akoshile serves as the President of the Abuja Resident Youth Association and Coordinator of the Afro-Arab Youth Council, a platform dedicated to advancing the interests of young people across Africa and the Arab world.

The Governor wished the Kwara-born youth leader many more years of great accomplishments.

