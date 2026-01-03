Gov AbdulRazaq Flags Off Emblem Appeal Fund Week

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has launched the Emblem Appeal Funds Week as part of activities lined up to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The Governor, while acknowledging the significant roles of servicemen in promoting security, promised to sustain his government’s support to uplift them and the well-being of their families.

“We commend the selfless service of these servicemen which serve as a foundation upon which our collective security and stability are built,” the Governor said in Ilorin at the launch of the Emblem Week.

“We also acknowledge the veterans who returned from the battlefields and continue to live among us.

“Many bear lasting scars from their service to our country, and it is our shared responsibility to ensure that they, as well as the families of our fallen heroes, are treated with dignity, care, and compassion.”

Represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, the Governor said the Emblem Appeal Fund provides a platform for everyone to contribute to the welfare of ex-servicemen, widows, and dependents, calling on all and sundry to support them.

“It is an opportunity to translate gratitude into concrete support and remembrance into action. May the souls of our fallen heroes rest in perfect peace. May our nation continue to enjoy peace and stability,” he said.

The event was attended by top security chiefs, Kwara State House of Assembly member, Hon. Olushola Odetundun; cabinet members and other top government officials.

On her part, Commissioner for Social Development, Dr. Mariam Nnfatima Imam, disclosed that the government will mark this year’s edition with an empowerment of over 40 persons, including widows of fallen veterans, orphans, and veterans living with disabilities.

She said each of them will receive N200,000 as support to improve their living conditions.

“During the Remembrance Emblem Launch last year, His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State personally donated the sum of ₦10 million, demonstrating the State’s solidarity with our serving personnel, veterans, and the families of our fallen heroes,” she recalled.

Also speaking, State Chairman for Nigerian Legion, Brig. General (Rtd) Anigiobi Abdulkadir, thanked the Governor for the generous donation during last year’s Emblem Appeal Fund Week that he said greatly impacted their lives.

Highlight of the event was an award presentation, cash empowerment and launch of the Emblem.