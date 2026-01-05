Gov AbdulRazaq Flags Off APC E-Registration In Kwara

…Warns against excluding anyone

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged off the e-registration and revalidation of membership for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The Governor, who was documented as the first registrant of the party in the State, said the exercise is designed to strengthen the party and ensure an accurate membership tally for planning.

He admonished that anyone wishing to register as members of the party should be accommodated, cautioning against excluding anyone from the exercise.

“It is important that we know how many of us are members of this exclusive club (APC), which is arguably the biggest party in Africa.

“This is the only party to develop Nigeria and all the states in Nigeria, including all the local governments,” he told party stalwarts in Ilorin at the APC Stakeholders’ Engagement and Commencement of E-registration and Revalidation Exercise.

The programme was organised by the State APC led by the Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi.

“We want to know how many we are, so that we can use that to enumerate, canvass, and protect ourselves properly, empower ourselves properly, not leaving anyone behind,” he said.

“Now, for those who have been tasked with this exercise: don’t exclude anyone. We need all the members we can get. So, make sure you register, not just our members; you should go out and canvass for new members.

“This is an opportunity to canvass new members. You’ve seen all the work that’s been done from the federal level to the state and local government level. Use that to market the party, to make sure that we expand from where we used to be.”

The Governor said his administration has executed projects across sectors, which have made Kwara State more developed and viable than it ever was.

“The facts speak for themselves across every sector. We have posted sterling performances that everyone can see in every part of the state,” he added.

The Governor said everyone needs their National Identity Number (NIN) to be onboarded as members of the party.

The event was attended by top party chieftains, federal and state legislators, cabinet members, board chairmen and members, among others.

On his part, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, State APC Chairman, said the meeting was called to assure everyone in the APC that there is no hanky-panky, and to create an equitable platform for all, adding that arrangements have been put in place to make sure no one is marginalised, while all intending registrants would be required to meet some pre-conditions.

The Chairman commended the Governor for his pragmatism and achievements across key sectors, including in education, health, and road infrastructure.

“The reasons for our gathering include, but are not limited to, the fact that we have to work together as one entity. We must unite and work together and align behind Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who is our leader. We have seen the achievements of the Governor, and that is strong enough to mobilise the people,” he said.

Deputy Chief of Staff Princess Bukola Babalola said it takes the concerted efforts of the party leaders and stalwarts to make the exercise successful, asking all and sundry to support the exercise.

“This registration exercise is not a one-man job. We must participate and see to the success of the registration exercise,” she said.

Chairman, Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Abdullateef Gidado Alakawa, said the registration exercise offers an opportunity for the state to strengthen membership of the party.

He noted that whatever numbers the party gets at the end of the exercise will translate to votes come 2027, thanking the party leadership for creating an avenue to expand the party membership.

“We are not going to be audio politicians but ones who will bring our votes,” he said.

Mubarak Bello, State Coordinator for membership e-registration, who took the gathering through the guidelines, rules and mode of operation of the exercise, said electronic registration will take place across the three Senatorial Districts, urging all party faithful to participate in the process.

Bello explained that a total of 579 registration agents will be onboarded from across 193 wards, saying this will be preceded by the registration of senatorial administrators and local government supervisors.

“Only members (people) with valid National Identification Numbers (NIN) are eligible to be registered. Members with invalid NIN should, as a matter of necessity, relate with the agent so as to accelerate the means of revalidation of their number,” he said.

Chairman, APC Elders’ Caucus, Hon. Razaq Lawal, called on members of the party to play their roles by mobilising and working for the success of the exercise.

He called Governor AbdulRazaq a God-fearing man and reformer, who he said has continued to develop the state and lead by example, requesting all Kwarans to continue to support him to succeed.