Gov AbdulRazaq Excited As Ilorin Aviation College Graduates 19 Pilots

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has emphasized the role of discipline and teamwork in achieving success as the International Aviation College, Ilorin, as the institution graduated 19 Student pilots, including 10 enrollees from the Nigerian Army, which serves as the highest in the history of the training School.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Ilorin on Friday, Governor AbdulRazaq called for sustained perseverance, discipline, and teamwork among Pilots.

“It has been six months of rigorous training that got you here. You have learned a lot within this period, from perseverance and discipline to teamwork. You must sustain these values to succeed,” AbdulRazaq said.

Represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Saadatu Modibbo-Kawu, the Governor said the Graduates were not just equipped with certificates but had also imbibed the knowledge, skills, and values needed to contribute meaningfully to society.

“The State government is extremely excited to witness this very important achievement in the lives of these Students. We are happy with the partnership between the College and the Nigerian Army,” he added.

AbdulRazaq commended the management, staff, and students of the College for their tireless efforts in sustaining the institution.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, who spoke through the Brigade Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Nigerian Army Sobi, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, said the training sought to fully operationalize the Nigerian Army Aviation.

“This will, no doubt, reshape the battle space for all our operations, thereby enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army,” he added.

“As you graduate today, embrace every challenge as an opportunity for growth, and remember that with perseverance and resilience, you will go beyond the sky.

“I urge you to exhibit the core values for which the Nigerian Army is known. You must remain focused always, and together, you will overcome obstacles, celebrate triumphs, and build a legacy that will endure throughout the annals of the Nigerian Army.”

Among those present at the event were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Sabitiyu Grillo; the Registrar of the College, Titilayo Sulaiman Wopa; and ground and flight instructors.

The Rector of the International Aviation College, Ilorin, Yakubu Okahtai, explained that the Private Pilot License (PPL) serves as a gateway to advanced aviation training, enabling graduates to transition into operational roles that will significantly enhance the Nigerian Army’s air mobility and reconnaissance capabilities.

“This occasion marks not just the successful completion of a rigorous training exercise but also the beginning of a new chapter in the careers of these gallant officers who have chosen to serve their nation in the skies,” he said.

“The PPL training undertaken by our student pilots is a crucial foundation in their journey toward becoming proficient civil/military aviators. This training is more than just an introduction to flying; it instills discipline, precision, and a keen sense of responsibility—qualities that are essential for military aviation.”

Okahtai appreciated the Kwara State Government for its invaluable role in the success of the training program.

“The partnership between the Nigerian Army and the Kwara State Government is a testament to the importance of synergy between military institutions and civil authorities.

“This collaboration has not only contributed to the success of this exercise but has also laid a foundation for future training programs that will continue to produce highly skilled military pilots,” the Rector said.

Okahtai disclosed that since the inception of the current management in March 2022, the College has graduated 62 students.

Speaking on behalf of the new pilots, Lieutenant Smart Ebube Aghogho thanked the management of the College and the instructors for their expertise and support, which enabled them to excel in the dynamic aviation field. He also expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for giving them the opportunity to train at the esteemed aviation institution.

“Today marks the culmination of months of hard work, perseverance, dedication, and rigorous training. We can only thank God, who has given us strength and brought us this far,” he said.

“We have overcome countless challenges, from sleepless nights of studying, weekend classes, weekend flying, progress checks, mock exams, NCAA examinations, and cross-country navigation.”

The star civilian graduate of the day was Musa Aliu Damilola, who gained attention three years ago after building mini planes and drones, which he later showcased at the Kwara State Government House.

Musa Aliu Damilola expressed appreciation to Governor AbdulRazaq for supporting his dream of becoming a pilot through state sponsorship at the International Aviation College, Ilorin.

“I appreciate His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his support toward my career. I never expected to be here today, but here I am, completing my PPL graduation. He also supported me in acquiring a Commercial Pilot License (CPL). He made my dream come true. I want to use this moment to appreciate him once again,” he said.

“Right from my childhood, my passion was to become a pilot, but there was no support. I started by building small aircraft. Luckily, I met with a former Special Assistant to the Governor, Cute Abiola, who introduced me to His Excellency, and the Governor sponsored me to the International Aviation College, Ilorin. Now, I am pursuing my CPL after obtaining my PPL.”

