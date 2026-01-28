Gov AbdulRazaq Excited As $35m Chinese Investments Take Off In Kwara

Kwara State has recorded at least two foreign investments worth $35m, underscoring Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s drive for industrialisation and economic growth in the state.

Sun Qing Rong, team lead of ER-KANG Company Limited, said the firm has concluded and flagged off its $20m lithium factory, aligning with the government’s policy to grow value addition and local manufacturing capacity.

He said the firm has more than 300 employees, mostly Kwarans, adding that the plant processes lithium into finished materials instead of exporting it raw without value addition.

He disclosed that the firm is also setting up a pharmaceutical company in Kwara State valued at more than $15m, adding that it will partner with the state government on the industrial park.

“This is one of the fruits of the meeting we held with Your Excellency in Beijing about two years ago. Today, we have completed the lithium plant and it is up and running. This year, we are starting the pharmaceutical company with the help of Your Excellency,” he said.

“The factory will include two phases of construction for large infusion and small-volume injection workshops, which will make up for the shortage of such products in the Nigerian market. At present, the relevant preparatory work has basically been completed,” he added.

He commended the governor for providing an “outstanding investment environment for foreign investors like us,” noting that the firm has a strong social responsibility philosophy in its host community.

Governor AbdulRazaq expressed satisfaction with the investments, saying they will create jobs, encourage technology transfer, and boost the local economy.

“We are willing to support you and others to invest more in our state,” he said.

Other members of Rong’s team include the company’s lawyer, Barrister Ibrahim Atanda; Project Architect, Arch. Sayi Yekeen; Quality Control Supervisor, Shuai Hai Tao; Factory Manager, Cao Zheng Hai; Pharmaceutical Manager, Xie Chuan Li; and Administrative Manager, Mi Guang Hua.

The Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah, joined the governor at the meeting.