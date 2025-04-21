Gov AbdulRazaq Congratulates Emir Of Ilorin At 85

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, on the occasion of his 85th birthday, describing him as a distinguished statesman and a pillar of unity and development in the State.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor lauded the Emir for his decades of selfless service, both as a respected jurist and as a revered traditional ruler.

“Governor AbdulRazaq joins the people of Kwara, especially the Ilorin Emirate, in celebrating the Mai Martaba’s impactful life of service to God and humanity — as a retired judge, a statesman, a foremost leader, and a father to all,” the statement read.

The Governor also acknowledged the Emir’s unwavering support for his administration’s developmental strides, noting that the monarch’s wise counsel and fatherly guidance have contributed significantly to the state’s progress in recent years.

“On behalf of his family and the government of Kwara State, the Governor wishes His Royal Highness long life in good health, happiness, and an enduring legacy of greatness,” the statement concluded.

The Emir of Ilorin, one of Nigeria’s most respected traditional rulers, marks his 85th birthday amid glowing tributes from across the country, recognizing his contributions to peace, justice, and social harmony in Kwara and beyond.

