Gov AbdulRazaq, COAS, Security Chiefs Celebrate Yuletide With Troops In Kwara

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has joined the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General W. Shuaib, and other top security chiefs to celebrate the Yuletide season with troops of the Nigerian Army at Dabban Lema, Edu Local Government Area of the state.

The special luncheon, held in the theatre of operations, attracted senior security commanders in the state, the Commissioner for Social Development, Dr Mariam NnaFatima Imam; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Muyideen Aliyu; Chairman of Edu Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello; and a representative of the Emir of Lafiagi.

Speaking at the event, Governor AbdulRazaq said the luncheon underscored the importance the Nigerian state attaches to the welfare and wellbeing of troops on the frontline who are engaged in various operations to maintain peace and eliminate threats to national stability.

“Our presence here today shows that the civilian authorities stand in full solidarity with our troops. We do not take lightly the fact that you are here on behalf of all of us. We are grateful,” he said.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, urged security agencies to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and teamwork, stressing that success against terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal activities depends largely on unity and effective coordination.

“Keeping our country safer, united and more prosperous must be treated as a shared responsibility of government and citizens alike,” he added.

He also cautioned against offline and online conduct capable of endangering the lives of troops or trivialising their sacrifices, describing such actions as unacceptable.

For his part, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General W. Shuaib, who was represented by the Commander, Signals Corps, Major-General M. T. Abdullah, commended the troops for their courage, discipline, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“To all personnel serving in various theatres who are unable to celebrate this Yuletide season with their families due to the demands of duty, I salute your courage and sacrifice. Your dedication to ensuring the safety of all Nigerians is deeply appreciated,” he said.

He assured the troops that under his leadership, concerted efforts would continue to enhance professionalism and ensure the combat readiness of the Nigerian Army.

Also speaking, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major-General C. R. Nnebeife, thanked the COAS for the morale-boosting initiative, describing it as a leadership gesture rooted in his command philosophy of transforming the Nigerian Army into a professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient force.

“This luncheon is not just a Yuletide celebration; it is a deliberate effort to recognise gallantry, reinforce cohesion and consolidate operational gains recorded by our troops,” he said.

The GOC praised troops of 2 Division for their exceptional courage, professionalism and resilience throughout the year, noting that their efforts have significantly degraded criminal activities, reassured the civilian population and strengthened security within the Division’s Area of Responsibility.