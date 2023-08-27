Gov AbdulRazaq Celebrates Kwara Student, Ololade With All-A WAEC Result

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Master Adesina Shalom Ololade, a Kwara student who recently scored As (excellent) in all the nine subjects he sat for in the West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE).

Ololade also recorded an impressive 298 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), again confirming his extraordinary brilliance.

The Governor said the outstanding performance attested to the hard work, brilliance, focus, and family support that Ololade brought to bear in his studies.

The Governor said the family especially deserves a pat on the back for the great upbringing, discipline, and efforts that shaped Ololade to become the pride of their clan.

AbdulRazaq has therefore implored the brilliant lad to remain focused as he continues on a promising academic journey that, with faith in God, is certain to bear sweet fruits for him, his family and the larger society.