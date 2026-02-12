New Telegraph

February 13, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gov AbdulRazaq Appoints…

Gov AbdulRazaq Appoints Etsu Tsaragi Kwara’s Ameerul-Hajj For 2026

Kwara Gov Lauded For Massive Infrastructural Devt

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed the Etsu Tsaragi, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Kpotwa Goshi II, as the leader of the state’s contingent (Ameerul-Hajj) to the 2026 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The Ameerul-Hajj will lead pilgrims from the state to the holy land, coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure that the welfare of Kwara pilgrims is taken care of.

Preliminary activities for the 2026 Hajj have since commenced, but the Hajj rituals itself are slated for the last week of May 2026 (Dhul-Hijjah 1447AH).

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Literary Critic, Lecturer, Unionist,  Jeyifo, Dies At 80
Read Next

Tinubu: BOI N636bn Disbursement Evidence Of Macroeconomic Reforms Strengthening Dev’t Finance Institutions