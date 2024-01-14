Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has encouraged Nasiru Gawuna, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate who lost at the Supreme Court on Friday, to work with him in the development of the state.

Governor Abba who made the plea in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Aliyu Yusuf noted that the citizens of the state need visionary leaders who possess fervor and zeal.

According to the Governor, it is time to concentrate on administration.

He said: “As a true democrat and progressive, I call on my opponent and his supporters to join hands with me in the crusade of developing our dear state Kano for the betterment of its teaming citizens.

“People of Kano need leaders with vision, passion, zeal, and commitment of initiating projects, policies, and programmes that have direct bearing to their lives in all facets and across nooks and crannies of the state.”