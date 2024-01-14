New Telegraph

January 14, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 14, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gov Abba Urges…

Gov Abba Urges Gawuna To Join Him To Develop Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has encouraged Nasiru Gawuna, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate who lost at the Supreme Court on Friday, to work with him in the development of the state.

Governor Abba who made the plea in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Aliyu Yusuf noted that the citizens of the state need visionary leaders who possess fervor and zeal.

According to the Governor, it is time to  concentrate on administration.

He said: “As a true democrat and progressive, I call on my opponent and his supporters to join hands with me in the crusade of developing our dear state Kano for the betterment of its teaming citizens.

READ ALSO:

“People of Kano need leaders with vision, passion, zeal, and commitment of initiating projects, policies, and programmes that have direct bearing to their lives in all facets and across nooks and crannies of the state.”

Tags:

Read Previous

Gov Abba Establishes Elders Council In Kano
Read Next

EPL: De Bruyne A Pure Talent – Guardiola