Gov Abba Uncovers Warehouse For Palliatives Diversion

The Kano State Government has uncovered a warehouse where palliatives meant for persons with disabilities (PWDS) are diverted and rebagged in the Sharado area of the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Danjuma Mahmud, disclosed this while briefing journalists shortly after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his deputy paid an unscheduled visit to the warehouse where the crime was being perpetrated.

Alhaji Mahmud pointed out that some of the suspects have been apprehended, stating that the state’s Commissioner of Police has been directed to thoroughly investigate the matter and arrest all those involved.

According to the Commissioner, the state government has vowed to punish any person found in connection with the diversion of palliative meant for persons with disabilities.

He maintained that the state government would constitute a committee that would investigate the matter for necessary action.

He added that the government would not accept any breach of trust from any of its officials, adding that anyone found guilty would face the full wrath of the law.

Reacting to the development, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed disappointment at the greedy attitude of diverting the 10kg bags of maize meant for poor people.

Governor Yusuf said appropriate punishable actions would be taken against those involved in the act.

Recall that the Kano government had procured over 200,000 bags of food items to help the poor through the inflation and pangs of poverty further caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy.