Gov. Abba To Pay Over 5000 Low Cader Retirees N6bn Gratuity Benefits

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has revealed that his administration has set aside a whopping sum of N6 billion to pay gratuities to over five thousand retired civil servants in the state.

The governor, since assuming power on May 29, had expressed displeasure for inheriting a backlog of gratuities from the immediate past administration, amounting to over N40 billion.

The governor then promised to clear the backlog within two years.

In a chat with some members of the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in his office on Friday, Yusuf said the decision was reached at the weekly Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, the beneficiaries of the gratuity would be retirees of lower grade levels from N1 million downwards, stressing that the money to be paid was not borrowed from anywhere.

The governor said he had an utmost concern about the plight of retired civil servants who finished serving their state but the immediate past government refused to pay their entitlements.

“I always sleep and wake up with the issue of gratuities of retired civil servants in my mind. I always think about how to settle and clear this backlog.

“I frequently summon meetings with the Accountant General, the Chairman Pension Trust fund and others to assist me on the way forward.

“It is in the course of this meeting we decided to start paying those of low-grade level, whose amounts have not exceeded N1 million or little above N1 million down to like N150, 000, or N250,000.

“I asked them to compile their list and we have got the names of over 5,000 of them.

“By next week, they will receive their gratuities in sha Allah. The total amount as we calculated is about N6 billion and it has since been approved at the Executive Council meeting. Let me also tell you that we have the money at hand. We have not borrowed a dime to lay this gratuity,” Yusuf stressed.

The governor also restated commitments to serving the Kano people, calling on the populace to give maximum cooperation to his administration for the overall development of the state.