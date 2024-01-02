Gov. Abba To Dangote, BUA, Others: Use Your Wealth To Better Lives Of People

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has charged Ali Dangote, Abdussamad Isiyaku Rabiu and other wealthy indigenes of the state to use their God-given wealth to better the lives of their People and Nigerians in general.

Governor Abba further appealed to wealthy individuals, to join hands with his government for the execution of meaningful projects that would uplift the living standards of the People in the state.

Speaking to mark the New Year 2023 celebration in his office, during a live Radio Program, on Tuesday, Abba said his government needs the support and cooperation of the wealth to make things easier for the Kano People.

Abba observed that Allah has blessed the state with a large number of wealthy individuals and industrialists whose input can contribute in no small measure to the betterment of the lives of people in the state.

According to him, the government has well-articulated initiatives on the Education Trust Fund, Security Trust Fund and Social Intervention Trust Fund, therefore, contributions from such folk of the society can assist the government in the realization of the good initiatives.

The Governor cited examples of other parts of the country where their well-to-do individuals have made it a habit, in the execution of various projects and programmes to their societies.

“When I came to office I was expecting such business moguls to approach us with selfless contributions that can be justifiably used in executing projects aimed at improving the lives of the citizenry but to no avail”, the governor lamented.

“I want to use this opportunity to passionately appeal to them to emulate their counterparts from other parts of the country by giving their supporting hands in making our state a better place for our teaming populace” he stressed.