Gov Abba Task Security On Protection, Respect For Human Rights

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has tasked law enforcement agencies in the state to ensure full protection and respect for fundamental human rights while carrying out the administration of criminal justice in the state.

Governor Yusuf spoke through the Director-General, Special Services, Government House, AVM Ibrahim Umar, during the second edition of a one-day training workshop organized by the State Police Command, in collaboration with the state branch of the Magistrate Association of Nigeria (MAN).

He urged police officers and other security agents participating in the capacity-building workshop to get themselves acquainted with the nitty-gritty of the Administration of the Criminal Justice System Law (ACJL).

According to him, the second edition of the training workshop marked a significant step forward in enhancing the capabilities and expertise of law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties effectively and in accordance with the laws governing criminal justice in Kano State.

He further stated that the gathering signified a significant milestone in the commitment of the Kano State Government towards the effective administration of justice in the state.

Governor Yusuf maintained that the ACJL remained a vital piece of legislation that seeks to streamline and modernize the criminal justice system, adding that, “it puts a strong emphasis on the protection of the rights of both the accused and the victims, ensuring that justice is served in a timely and fair manner.”

He said the workshop came at a crucial time, “when our society faces evolving challenges that demand a proactive and systematic approach to the administration of justice.

“The ACJL is a crucial aspect that provides us with a legal framework to address these challenges for the effective administration of justice in Kano State, and it is imperative for all stakeholders involved in the criminal justice process, including law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, defence attorneys and judges to be well-versed in the provisions and implementation of the ACJI.”

He, however, implored the participants to take advantage of the invaluable opportunity the workshop provided to expand their horizons, gain new perspectives, and seek answers to the challenges they face in their respective roles.

Governor Yusuf, however, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, for spearheading the capacity-building workshop.

In his keynote address, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel also agreed that the protection of human rights remained sacrosanct to law enforcement.

According to him, “As law enforcement officers from diverse agencies, let us be reminded that it is our solemn duty and responsibility to uphold the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) to effectively implement its principles during the course of performing our law enforcement duties, which we are saddled with by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN).

“It is pertinent to note that a thorough understanding of this law is crucial in ensuring that justice is not only served but is also seen to be served.

“Therefore, today’s workshop is directed towards equipping all the participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the intricacies of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

“Let me emphasize the importance of collaboration and cooperation amongst all stakeholders, who are the implementers of the various innovative provisions in the new Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

“It is an undisputed fact that effective joint training, communication, and coordination are vital for the smooth functioning of the criminal justice system. It is on this basis that we have brought these participants from diverse law enforcement agencies under one roof for this workshop, just to facilitate a deeper understanding of each other agency roles, responsibilities, and processes, and to streamline all grey areas of the ACJL.

“By doing this together, we can ensure that the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) functions very well and brings about the desired change in the way and manner criminal cases are being handled in Kano State.

“Going forward, I urge each and every one of you to keenly participate in the workshop and make it engaging and interactive with the trainers, so that you can get the most out of this unique learning opportunity.

“The knowledge you will gain will not only enhance your professional development but will also contribute to the overall improvement of our criminal justice system. Let us seize this opportunity to expand our knowledge, strengthen our professional capabilities, foster collaboration, exchange better ideas, and collectively work towards achieving a fair and effective administration of justice.

“I beseech you all comrades in the Law Enforcement duties to embrace the values of integrity, professionalism, and zero tolerance to corrupt practices in the discharge of your duties. As law enforcement officers, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of their social status or background.

“Our actions should be guided by fairness and the pursuit of truth, and to always be mindful of the impact they have on the lives of those we encounter.”