Gov Abba Seeks Approval Of Additional N24bn In Supplementary Budget

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State is requesting the approval of another N24 billion Supplementary Budget from the State House of Assembly to finance his administration and capital projects.

New Telegraph recalls that Governor Abba transmitted the 2024 budget of N450 billion in October 2023 to the State Assembly.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Jibril Ismail Falgore read the Governor’s letter during the plenary session, on Tuesday, stating that the proposed 2023 second supplementary budget amendment bill was transmitted to the House for deliberations and subsequent approval.

He said the Governor in the Supplementary Budget, indicated that the proposed expenditure size is twenty-four billion whereas four billion was set aside for personnel cost/settlements of gratuity and twenty billion was set aside for capital expenditure.

He notes that the second supplementary budget of twenty-four billion is to be sourced from additional revenue both from the federation account allocation Committee, internally generated revenue and receipts from the Ministry for Local Government and independent power project loan from CBN.

Similarly, the State had adopted a report of the House standing Committee on pension in respect of screening and confirmation for the appointment of Chairman, permanent members and members of the Kano State Pension Trustees fund.

This followed a report presented by the Chairman of the Committee and Member representing Wudil Constituency, Ali Abdullahi Manager before the floor of the House

The House adopted and agreed with the report which will pave the way for the appointments of Alhaji Habu Muhd Fagge as Executive Chairman, Hassan Muhd Aminu as Permanent Member one and Zuwaira Abubakar as Permanent Member two.

Whereas the members of the pension trustees fund were drawn from relevant MDAs and Associations and the Permanent Secretary of the Pension Trustees Fund served as the Secretary

The House had similarly called on the State government to construct a road from Layin Gidan Kara through Babban Layi, to Tudun Fulani and Tudun Rubudi linking Gadan and Western bypass all in Dala and Ungogo local government areas respectively.

In a joint motion by Hon. Lawan Husaini Chediyar ‘Yan Gurasa Majority Leader (Dala Constituency) and Hon.Aminu Sa’ad Ungogo (Ungogo Constituency) which was presented before the floor of the House by Hon. Aminu Sa’ad Ungogo

The House deliberated on the motion and subsequently agreed and called on the State government to as a matter of urgency construct the said road in view of it’s strategic importance to the teeming populace of the affected communities and other road users.