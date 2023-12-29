Gov Abba Flag Off N27bn UnderPass OverPass Bridges 

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has flagged off the N27 billion two interchange bridges construction project in the state, saying no amount of negative perceptions would deter his determination to make Kano a mega City.

The N27 billion worth three-layer interchange bridge at Dan’agundi junction, and the Cloverleaf Overpass bridge at Tal’udu roundabout all in the Kano metropolis, works were flagged off on Friday.

At laying foundation sites, the governor said the major projects were initiated to reduce traffic congestion, ease travel, beautify the city, control pollution, and develop infrastructure and assent based on the ancient city.

While laying the foundation, the Governor reiterated the commitments of his administration to infrastructure development in the state and determined to deliver more dividends of democracy, especially during the downturn.