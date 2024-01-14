Gov Abba Establishes Elders Council In Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf on Saturday established the formation of the Kano Elders Council (KEC), a body designed to function as an advisory entity to the state government.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano on Sunday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa.

The Council of Elders, as outlined in the statement, will comprise a broad spectrum of distinguished personalities indigenous to the state.

This includes former Governors, Deputy Governors, Senate Presidents, Speakers of the House of Representatives, Speakers of the State House of Assembly, Deputy Speakers, retired Supreme Court justices, retired Appeal Court justices, former Chief Justices of the state, former Secretaries to the State Government, and former Heads of State Civil Service.

READ ALSO:

Further enriching the council’s composition, it added that it will also include leaders of the Ulamas, members of the business community, traditional rulers, former heads of security agencies from Kano State, and other notable elders appointed by the government.

Governor Yusuf remarked, “These elders possess a wealth of knowledge, wisdom, and experience, and his administration will deliberately seek to harness their versatile expertise.”

He views the council as a vital resource for informed governance and decision-making in the state.

The inauguration date for the Kano Elders Council is yet to be announced.

This move comes shortly after a significant legal victory for Governor Yusuf. The Supreme Court recently affirmed his election, overturning the decisions of the lower courts which had previously invalidated a portion of his votes and questioned the legitimacy of his candidacy.

The tribunal had initially discounted 165,663 of Yusuf’s votes, citing issues with ballot papers.

However, the Supreme Court’s ruling has now firmly established Yusuf’s position as the governor of Kano State, paving the way for him to proceed with governance initiatives such as the establishment of the Kano Elders Council.