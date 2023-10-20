Gov Abba Didn’t Borrow Kobo To Finance 1001 Foreign Scholarships – Kwankwaso

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has not borrowed a single Kobo to finance the State 1001 Foreign Scholarships to India and Uganda.

Kwankwaso, who spoke at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, on Friday while seeing up the first verge of 150 Students to India, said that not only the Foreign Scholarships but all other Projects undergoing execution are done with a managed State account by the Governor.

Kwankwaso further advised the first set of Students that they should shun drug addiction, Criminals and all forms of negativity and be good Ambassadors of Kano and Nigeria in general.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said to the Students that his Government is highly proud of them as such they should be diligent in their studies and come out with flying Colors.

The Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, alongside the NNPP Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Friday, saw the departing 150 Students off, warning them against indiscipline, misconduct and negligence of Studies.

Abba said the foreign scholarship scheme is beginning with 150 persons, while the remaining ones would soon follow up after clearing their visas and all necessary requirements.

Commenting in admiration, Governor Yusuf said the foreign scholarship scheme was introduced by his Mentor and Former Governor of the state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, saying it has brought a lot of positive benefits to Kano state and the nation at large.

“It is clearly seen that some of those trained under the scheme by Kwankwaso are now occupying important positions of authorities in Kano and the Nation at large .”

Those who were products of the scheme during Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwaso’s regime included the present Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata, the Statistician General of the State, Prof Aliyu Isa Aliyu, the Special Adviser on Innovation, Dr Bashir Muzakkir among others.

“Let me say that the foreign scholarship scheme was initiated by the administration of our mentor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and today very many States in Nigeria are taking cures while so many of the beneficiaries are today Pilots, Doctors, and Engineers”.

Abba hints that Senator Kwankwaso, sponsored three batches of scholarships to Foreign Studies in about 16 countries across the globe and some of them are Lecturers at those Institutions today.

“This singular effort by his administration has produced many professionals and PhD holders, thousands of masters degree holders, thousands of professionals in medical sciences, engineering, natural sciences, pilots, maritime specialists, etc.

“The practical effort of His Excellency Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration has been a huge impetus for our administration to continue with this very useful and popular policy of foreign scholarship.

“In this regard, I am very happy to say that some of the products of this policy are today occupying important government positions of authority in the present administration.

Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso praised the effort of the State Government for continuing with his designed scholarship programs which he described as the strongest means to directly benefit from the Government.