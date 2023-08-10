GOUNI: Leading Partners Battle Hepatitis, Offer Free Screening, Vaccination

As part of events to mark 2023 World Hepatitis Day, the Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI) Teaching Hospital, Enugu last week embarked on free screen- ing and vaccination of residents against Hepatitis B and C. Although the Day was marked on July 28 every year, the teaching hospital in partnership with Emzor Pharmaceuticals and Mega Life- sciences commenced the screening exercise with a view to detecting early infection, preventing the virus through vaccination and begin early treatment for those who are positive with the virus.

Preceding the screening and vaccination exercise, GOUNI had elaborate health talks to enlighten the gathering about Hepatitis, its varieties, mode of infection as well as treatment /management regimes. Hundreds of residents including young and old men, women and, youths and children turned up for the programme. Hepatitis is a disease that affects the liver and is a major global health problem.

This is spread by the Hepatitis A virus and occurs when an uninfected and unvaccinated person consumes food or water that it is contaminated by the faeces of a person suffering from this disease. On its part, Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Having chronic hepatitis B increases the risk of developing liver failure, liver cancer or cirrhosis — a condition that permanently scars the liver.

Similarly, Hepatitis C is a liver in- fection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). Hepatitis C is spread through contact with blood from an infected person. Today, most people become infected with the hepatitis C virus by sharing needles or other equipment used to prepare and inject drugs. Speaking during the free Hepatitis screening and vaccination, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of GOUNI Teaching Hospital, Prof. Nwadinigwe Cajetan stated that the hospital has a mandate just like any other teaching hospital in the country, to treat patients, which include curative as well as preventive. “And most of the time prevention is usually cheaper than curative.

That’s why we are emphasising the issue of health talk, people examining their system, people checking their system to make sure that any preventable ailment that is in our environment is addressed. If you detect it early you can start the medication. “And during the health talk we have also informed people on how you can contract hepatitis B and C and we have also told you how you can avoid it.

“We don’t manufacture all the materials we are deploying today; our partners have graciously given us all these things, except the vaccine, free of charge. The vaccine has a price, but because they have given it to us free of charge, we are also giving it to our citizens free of charge,” he said. He said that as a teaching hospital they are at the forefront of disseminating health information to citizens, believing that if the citizens are healthy, they are going to be more productive and they are going to help develop the country.

He stressed that it is very expensive to manage sick citizens. So, they want the citizens to be as healthy as possible; hence emphasis should be on preventative medicine. He said, “..it will be our desire that every year we will have a sponsor who will give us these materials free of charge. If you notice the crowd that came here, we disseminated information so that any person that cares should come and listen and be part of it. I’m encouraged by the number of people that turned up.”

In a remark, Dr. Adiri Winifred, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist in the hospital stated that there are many types of Hepatitis but that Hepatitis B and C are the most problematic in Nigeria, causing liver cirrhosis (hardening of the liver), liver cancer and in some cases lead to kidney damage. She said that Hepatitis is 100 times more deadly than HIV but that early detection and treatment could help patients stay longer in terms of Hepatitis B which can only be managed but not cured; and cured in the case of Hepatitis C.

The Hepatologist said Hepatitis was majorly responsible for many cases of liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and kidney failure, noting that the virus could be transmitted through blood transmission or transfusion and through sexual intercourse. Concerning the transmission of Hepatitis B, it can be contracted through blood and through sexual intercourse.

If you look at blood transmission, blood transfusion can be from sharp objects like razor blades or even when people do scarification marks or tattoos they use sharp objects that they don’t sterilise properly.

“Then even from clippers, we do know that when people go to have a haircut they don’t usually go with their personal clippers, and these clippers are not properly sterilised they can contract Hepatitis through that. During coitus of course, you can have blood, maybe there is a crack in the membranes, in the virginal area, you can actually have blood come out from there and this can be found even in the seminal fluid, such a person can contract Hepatitis.

“Hepatitis B is hundred times more infectious than HIV virus, telling you how dangerous it is and for now the treatment for it is reducing the viral load. The drugs we have available cannot totally eradicate the virus because one of the issues with this virus is that it gets integrated into the patients DNA making it very difficult to be eradicated. “But the drugs we have can quickly reduce the viral load of the patient, prevent this patient from coming down with liver cirrhosis and even liver cancer that seem to be a rising issue in our environment,” she said.