Gotv To Air Wrestlemania Xl On Max, Jolli

GOtv customers subscribed to Max and Jolli are set to enjoy all the action brewing ahead of the buildup to the most anticipated wrestling showdown of the year, Wrestlemania XL, broadcasting live on GOtv.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will square up against each other for the second year in a row after the American Nightmare emerged as the winner of the Royal Rumble in January thereby earning the slot to challenge for the coveted Undisputed Universal Championship title.

The feud between the two men has resulted in an expanded brawl between both men involving The Bloodline gang comprising Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and new addition, The Rock against World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins and Jey Uso.

As a result of the prolonged feud between The Rock and Cody Rhodes, both men issued challenges to each other that ended up in a tag team bout between Roman Reigns and The Rock versus Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania. On March 25’s Monday Night Raw, The Rock attacked Rhodes at the car park.