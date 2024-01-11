GOtv Subscribers Berate MultiChoice for Extortion

Some concerned Gotv customers have expressed displeasure over the new device and antics of Multi- Choice, GOtv Service Provider, to force them to migrate to another bouquet from their original plan without their consent or decision, thereby causing them to pay more for their monthly subscriptions. They, however, described the new method by the GOtv service providers as purely extortion and an attempt to force a bouquet on them outside the one they originally subscribed to.

GOtv’s bouquets include Jolly, Max and Supa with monthly, three months and a yearly subscription plans. According to the subscrib- ers, it is not the right of MultiChoice or GOtv service providers to force a bouquet on subscribers, but should be the decision of the users or subscribers of the service. “Forcing subscribers to migrate to another plan should be our choice and not that of MultiChoice to force it on us. For instance, those of us on GOtv Max have been forced to migrate to GOtv Supa, where they pay more for subscription, likewise other plans, and this should not be by force,” a customer said.

A message sent to one of the subscribers reads: “Congratulations! Your account has been upgraded from GOtv Max to GOtv Supa. Enjoy your favourite shows on GOtv Supa. Download MyGOtv App to manage your account.” Meanwhile, this upgrade was done without the request, consent and approval of the subscribers, who are now forced to pay N7,600 for GOtv Supa monthly instead of N4,850 for GOtv Max originally subscribed for. “Now, due to the forced migration, MultiChoice has blocked us as we could not pay or subscribe for our choice bouquets that are our original plans,” they lamented.

Therefore, the concerned subscribers, who spoke with New Telegraph, are calling on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the House of Representatives Committee on Communications to prevail and call GOtv to order by allowing the subscribers the choice of whatever bouquet they want to subscribe to and which subscription they can sustain the payment in view of the harsh economic situation in the country. They, however, added: “Is there any sense in what GOtv is doing, if it is not to extort the people? How could they force a subscriber to migrate and subscribe to what they cannot pay for, even when their mode of service is being questioned for impropriety? It should not be by compulsion as GOtv is currently doing.

“We are calling on NCC and the House Committee to checkmate GOtv over their mode of operation in Nigeria. We should be allowed to make a choice of what plans we want after all GOtv service providers are not doing it for free. The company wants the users to pay more after they have increased their subscription cost. “This is absolutely wrong on the part of GOtv service providers. Now, because of their antics we can no longer pay or subscribe as we have been forced to migrate to their choice bouquet without our plan, decision and agreement to do so.”

A subscriber, who identified herself simply as Madam Fausat, told New Telegraph how they were forced to migrate from GOtv Max to GOtv Supa, while another subscriber, who declined to mention his name, recalled how he was barred from paying his GOtv Max subscription, unless for GOtv Supa, he was forced to migrate to, which is not his original plan.