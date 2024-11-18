GOtv Extends Discounted Package For Festive Season

Share

MultiChoice Nigeria, the leading pay-TV service provider, has announced the extension of the Supa Plus Golden Window for the festive season.

Customers can continue to enjoy the GOtv Supa+ package at the discounted price of N13,900 instead of the regular N15,700.

Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing, West Africa, MultiChoice, stated that the extension of the Golden Window is in line with making entertainment accessible to every home during the festive season.

“By extending the Golden Window, we’re allowing our valued customers to enjoy premium entertainment at a discounted price and create an immersive and delightful experience for families to enjoy together while creating memorable moments.

It’s part of our bigger goal this festive season; to make it a good season for everybody,” Tope said. In addition to the extension of the Golden Window, GOtv also has an exciting lineup of shows on Africa Magic Showcase to keep viewers entertained throughout the festive season.

Running throughout the festive season, to January 11, the lineup features captivating titles such as The Jump and 10th Anniversary two new Africa Magic original movies.

The schedule for this season promises something for everyone to enjoy, with the launch of the Holiday channel and the exclusive Bovi Comedy Special – Christmas with Bovi, from December 24 to 26. Rounding up the entertainment is a feast of football this season. The Golden Window is open to all GOtv subscribers.

