GOtv Boxing: System Sets Sights On Success Against Saddam

Imole “System” Oloyede has brushed off Saddam “Baby Boxer” Oladipupo’s boast that their fight will end inside two rounds, ahead of their national lightweight bout at GOtv Boxing Night 34.

While Saddam has predicted an early stoppage, Oloyede says the confidence is misplaced. The boxer nicknamed “System” believes the bout will be decided over time, as pressure builds and mistakes creep in.

“Everyone can talk about two rounds,” he said. “But this is a national fight. I have prepared for every minute. When the pace settles and the noise fades, that is when the real work begins.”

Oloyede added that he is unfazed by predictions and namecalling, framing the bout as a test of composure. “I don’t rush fights,” he said. “I read them.

If Saddam wants to come fast, that is his choice. I will be there from the first bell to the last, and he will understand why they call me System.”

Their duel is expected to be one of the night’s most intriguing matchups on a stacked GOtv Boxing Night 34: Jams Festival card that blends elite boxing with live music and onstage entertainment.