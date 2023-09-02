Gotv Boxing Night Returns, Holds 24 September

Premier boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night, will make a return on 24 September, the organisers have announced. In a statement released on Thursday, Flykite Productions disclosed that the 29th edition of the Boxing show, licensed by the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), will be held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos and feature six fights, including a national female cruiserweight title bout between Celina “Pretty Assasin” Agwu and Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole.

The welterweight division will see a national challenge bout between the very tough Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu and veteran Ganiyu “Energy” Kolawole. In the bantamweight category, Tunde “Turning Star” Olojede would square up to Habeeb “Ige” Oladeji, while Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke takes on Ibra- him “Golden Boy” Opeyemi.

The super flyweight category will feature a clash between Sifon “Best” Iwatt and Yusuf Olalekan “Omowest” Mohammed, while Azeez “Latest” Ayobami and Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola duel in a national lightweight challenge bout. GOtv Boxing Night will broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv ch 209) and SuperSport Select 2(GOtv ch 64 Channel).