GOtv Boxing Night: Organisers Promise Robust Security

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night Jam Festival, have assured fans and stakeholders that robust security measures will be in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

The event will hold on Friday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. In a statement released yesterday, the organisers said they are working closely with relevant security agencies and private security outfits to guarantee crowd control, traffic management, and overall safety before, during, and after the event.

They noted that the event, which blends the excitement of professional boxing with live music and comedic performances, is expected to attract a large audience, making security planning a top priority.

Measures outlined include controlled access points, enhanced surveillance, emergency response teams on standby, and clearly marked entry and exit routes.