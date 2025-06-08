GOtv Boxing Night Organisers Mourn Obisia Nwakpa

Share

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nigerian boxing legend, Obisia Nwakpa, who died on Wednesday, aged 75.

In a statement released on Thursday, Flykite described the former African and Commonwealth boxing champion as a towering figure in Nigerian sports whose legacy transcended the ring.

“Obisia Nwakpa was more than a champion; he was an inspiration to generations of Nigerian boxers and sports enthusiasts,” the statement read. “His contributions to the development of boxing in Nigeria remain indelible. We beseech the Almighty to comfort his family.”

Flykite noted that Nwakpa’s unwavering support for grassroots boxing initiatives played a pivotal role in the success of GOtv Boxing Night and GOtv Boxing NextGen Search. He was a talent judge and coach at the latter.

“He believed in the future of Nigerian boxing and worked tirelessly to ensure young fighters had a platform to shine. He great man whose passion for the sport was matched only by his humility and integrity,” the statement added.

Fondly called “Golden Gloves,” Nwakpa was a trailblazer in Nigerian boxing. He represented Nigeria at the 1972 Olympic Games and went on to win numerous international titles during a stellar professional career. Following his retirement, he became a coach and administrator, nurturing young talents and championing the sport’s revival in Nigeria.

Share