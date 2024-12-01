GOtv Boxing Night gets Dec 26 date, signs Mayorkun, YKB

Share

The 32nd edition of the prestigious boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night, will be held on 26 December at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. This was disclosed on Saturday by Flykite Productions, organisers of the event. The organisers also announced that Afrobeats stars, Mayorkun AKA “Mayor of Lagos” and YKB will be among the artists to perform. Live at the event. Also billed to be at the event along with other soon-to-announced artistes is ace comedian, MC Lively.

According to the organisers, the show will be a fusion of music and top-class boxing action.

“Boxing fans know that the December edition of GOtv Boxing Night is always a vibrant celebration of boxing and music. This year, we are taking it up a notch by blending thrilling bouts with electrifying music and comedic performances by top entertainers, to give the fans a Boxing Day experience to remember,” said Bamidele Johnson, Flykite Productions’ Chief Operating Officer

A total of six fights are scheduled for the event, with the clash between the flamboyant Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun and Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu the pick of the lot. Also billed to hold is the national super welterweight title fight between Lateef “Enuoshe” Azeez and Rasheed “Fally Boy” Adeyemo.

In the other bouts, Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan will battle Imole “System” Oloyede in a national super featherweight challenge bout; Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu will confront Jafaru “Tanka” Suleiman in a national super welterweight challenge, while Akintunde Abolade will square up against Emmanuel Abimbola in the national super flyweight category. There will also be the exhibition clash between Kehinde Owoeye and Emmanuel Bamidele will face off in the amateur flyweight category.

The boxing showpiece sponsored by GOtv will be broadcast live on SuperSport channels across 50 African countries.

Share

Please follow and like us: