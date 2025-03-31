…GOtv Boxing Night, Flykite Productions Mourn Former WABU Champion

Share

GOtv Boxing Night, Africa’s premier boxing event sponsored by GOtv, and Flykite Productions, the show’s organisers, have expressed deep sadness over the passing of Segun “Success” Olanre waju.

The former national champion and West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion tragically collapsed and died in the ring early on Sunday morning in Accra, Ghana.

In a statement released on Sunday, Flykite Productions described Olanrewaju’s untimely death as a significant loss to Nigerian boxing, noting that he was a boxer from whom great expectations were held.

Flykite Productions highlighted that Olanrewaju participated in five editions of GOtv Boxing Night. “We are deeply saddened by the news of Olanrewaju’s death,” the statement said.

“He was not only a highly promising boxer but also a valued member of the GOtv Boxing Night family. He was a regular presence at GOtv Boxing Night, both as a boxer and as a fan.

He would have attended the next edition on 26 April, but for this unfortunate development. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control and Nigeria’s boxing fraternity as a whole. We pray to God to give the family the fortitude to cope with the loss.”

