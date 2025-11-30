Reigning UBO (Africa) lightheavyweight champion, Rasheed “ID Buster” Idowu, will return to the ring in what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated bouts of the year, as he faces Ghana’s Nii Offei Dodoo at GOtv Boxing Night 34.

The encounter is one of the six lined up for the event, which will be held at Tafawa Balewa Square on 26 December. The blockbuster encounter, billed as one of the event’s headline fights, will bring together two fierce West African rivals with contrasting yet equally compelling storylines.

Idowu, Nigeria’s rising knockout specialist, enters the fight riding a wave of momentum after his emphatic title defence earlier in the year.

His explosive style and growing fan base make him a potential standout attraction at GOtv Boxing Night. Dodoo, on the other hand, will go into the bout with a reputation for durability and tactical discipline, qualities that have made him one of Ghana’s most respected light-heavyweights.

His camp has already described the fight as “a statement opportunity” and promised to halt Idowu’s ascent. Speaking in Lagos, Idowu said he welcomes the challenge and sees the bout as another step toward global recognition.

“I respect Dodoo, but on fight night, respect ends at the bell. I’m ready to give fans a performance they won’t forget,” he said.