GOtv Boxing Night 34: Saddam, System Trade Verbal Jabs

As anticipation builds for GOtv Boxing Night 34, rising lightweight star Saddam “Baby Boxer” Oladipupo has issued a fiery warning to opponent Imole “System” Oloyede, declaring that he will not last beyond the second round of their national title bout on 26 December at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Speaking ahead of the blockbuster Christmas-season event, Saddam said he is coming in “sharper and meaner,” promising fans “a brutal lesson in disciplined boxing.” But Oloyede, never one to shy away from a verbal exchange, fired back with a colourful comparison.

“I remember how Saddam Hussein was hiding when the US dealt with him. My opponent will be hiding in dark corners of Tafawa Balewa Square, like his namesake did, when I finish with him,” he retorted, boasting that he is a far superior boxer to anyone Saddam has ever faced.

Their showdown is tipped to be one of the standout bouts on a richly packed card that blends boxing, music and comedy into a festive spectacle.

And the supporting fights are just as enticing. Top among them is the national super bantamweight title bout between the skilful and flamboyant Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke and the compact, rugged, hard-hitting champion, Durotimi “Tiny” Agboola. With a national belt at stake, the clash promises pure fireworks.

Fans will also witness an international lightweight encounter pitting Nigeria’s Rasheed “ID Buster” Idowu against Ghana’s Nii Offei Dodoo, adding a spicy West African rivalry to the night.

Another crowd-puller is the national lightweight challenge between Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi and the slippery, unpredictable Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni, a bout analysts predict will be a tactical chess match with no shortage of danger.

