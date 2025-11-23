Gotv Boxing Night 34: Full Tank, Touch Talk Tough Ahead Of Bout

Up-and-coming boxers, Toheeb “Full Tank” Hassan and Ezekiel “Touch” Seun have been talking tough ahead of their much-anticipated national super bantamweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 34, setting the stage for one of the most combustible contests on the card.

The eight-round duel, scheduled for 26 December at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, pits two of the division’s most highpressure fighters against each other. Both men are looking to use the contest as a springboard to further their careers, making the matchup one of the most anticipated of the five bouts of the night. Seun, known for his relentless front-foot style, vowed to impose himself from the first bell.

“There is no stepping back in this fight. Full Tank will feel every punch. I am coming to make a statement,” he said. Hassan, whose durability and high work rate earned him the nickname “Full Tank,” dismissed Seun’s threats and promised to see him off. “Touch cannot touch me the way he thinks. Eight rounds are a long time with me. I will break him down,” he warned.

Their meeting is one of several fiercely matched contests scheduled for GOtv Boxing Night 34: Jams Festival. Other fights on the card include the national lightweight clash between Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi and Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni; Sodiq “Smart Lion” Suleiman vs Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola in the light welterweight division; and Sadam “Baby Boxer” Oladipupo vs Imole “System” Oloyede in an eight-round lightweight bout.

GOtv Boxing Night 34: Jams Festival, organised by Flykite Productions, takes place on Boxing Day and will feature live music and entertainment alongside the night’s bouts.