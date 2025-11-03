GOtv Boxing Night 34: Deaf Boxer ‘Odi’ Vows To Silence ‘Smiling Assassin’

Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi, a deaf boxer known for his explosive power and relentless fighting style, has vowed to demolish Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni when they meet at GOtv Boxing Night 34 on December 26 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Speaking through an interpreter, Odi declared that Ijomoni’s nickname would not save him from a crushing defeat. “Let him smile now, because when the fight begins, my fists will do the talking,” he said. Ijomoni, who won his last fight by knockout, dismissed Odi’s comments as bluster.

“He does not understand boxing. I will teach him what boxing is, and he will stop boasting after our fight,” Ijomoni said. GOtv Boxing Night 34 will feature five bouts across different weight categories. In the lightweight division, Sodiq Suleimon will face Emmanuel Abimbola in an eight-round challenge bout.

In the super bantamweight division, Ezekiel “Touch” Seun will go up against Toheeb Hassan in another challenge contest.

An additional eight-round lightweight clash will see Saddam Oladipupo battle Imole Oloyede. At the same time, the main event of the night will feature Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke defending his national super bantamweight title against Durotimi Agboola in a 10-round contest.