December 22, 2025
December 22, 2025
GOtv Boxing Night 34: Boxers Issue Final Warnings Ahead Boxing

With just days to GOtv Boxing Night 34, boxers on the card are issuing loud boasts ahead of their various showdowns on 26 December at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Among the most vociferous are Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke and Durotimi “Tiny” Agboola. Adeleke, who is hoping to dethrone Agboola as the national bantamweight champion, believes that he has already won the title.

“This is no empty boast. I belong at the top. I am going there and will stay there,” he said. Adeleke, who won the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for Best Boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 33, said he is fully focused on making his first title shot count.

The international lightweight clash between Nigeria’s Rasheed “ID Buster” Idowu and Ghana’s Nii Offei Dodoo adds a familiar West African edge to the card. Idowu said he is ready to defend national pride.

“This fight means a lot. I want to show that Nigerian boxing is still moving forward,” he said, while Dodoo maintained that he has come to Lagos for a statement victory. In the lightweight division, Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi and Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni are bracing for a tense eight-round duel.

