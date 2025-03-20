GOtv Boxing Night 33 to Hold 26 April

Share

The 33rd edition of Africa’s premier boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night, will be held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

This was announced in a statement yesterday by the organisers, Flykite Productions. The event will feature household names on the boxing landscape like Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, Nigeria’s first graduate boxer; Williams “Kaki” Amosu, Sodiq Adeleke, Sadiq Oyakojo, Lateef “Latest” Azeez and female boxing sensation, Ayisat Oriyomi.

The statement quoted Bamidele Johnson, Flykite Productions Chief Operating Officer, saying that arrangements are still being made to add more boxers to the bout line-up.

He noted that the boxers selected are some of the best in their weight divisions and are ready to give a good account of themselves on the event day. “Many of the boxers here are high on the local and continental rankings.

They are young, hungry for glory and have the talent to achieve their goals. We are going to have really cracking fights that will delight the fans,” Johnson stated.

