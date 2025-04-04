GOtv Boxing Night 33: Shogbesan, Gbobaniyi Set For Explosive Showdown

Share

The stage is set for another thrilling night of boxing as GOtv Boxing Night 33 takes centre stage on April 26 at the Molade OkoyaThomas Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The night’s headline bout will see Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan square off against Segun Gbobaniyi in a highly anticipated lightweight clash.

Shogbesan, with 20 wins in 24 professional fights, is regarded as a top dog in his division, while his opponent brings a strong record of eight wins from 10 fights, making this contest a battle between experience and resilience.

With both fighters known for their knockout power, fans can expect an action-packed encounter. The fight card also features exciting match-ups, including William “Kaki” Amosu against Emmanuel “Ability Famous” Abimbola in a light welterweight contest, while national super featherweight champion Lateef “Latest” Azeez faces Sodiq Oyakojo.

Other bouts include Tosin “Soldier Boy” Osaigbovo against Ghana’s Emmanuel Otoo and Durotimi Agboola taking on Sodiq Adeleke in the super bantamweight division.

