GOtv Boxing Night 33 Holds Today

The long-awaited 33rd edition of GOtv Boxing Night will be held today at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The show, which starts at 4pm, will feature seven bouts to be headlined by the international clash between teenage sensation, Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun, and Jean Coffi of Benin Republic.

Also on the card are William “Kaki” Amosu, who takes on Emmanuel “Ability Famous” Abimbola, and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, who fights Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi in a highly anticipated national lightweight clash.

Other top fights include a national super bantamweight clash between Durotimi Agboola and Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke, and a light welterweight duel between Tobiloba “Silent Assassin” Ijomoni and Azeez “Latest” Ayobami.

GOtv Boxing Night 33 is sponsored by GOtv Nigeria and will air live on SuperSport. The best boxer on the night will receive a ₦1m cash prize.

