GOtv Boxing Night 33: Happy Boy Wins N1m As Badoo Defeats Coffi

Super bantamweight boxer, Sodiq ‘Happy Boy’ Adeleke was the biggest winner at GOtv Boxing Night 33, which was held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Saturday.

Adeleke claimed N1 million cash prize attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for Best Boxer after a third-round technical knockout of Muideen Abiodun in their national challenge bout.

In the headline fight, teenage sensation Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun maintained his unbeaten record by knocking out Jean Coffi of the Benin Republic in the third round, securing his 15th professional victory.

In his post-bout remarks, the boxer, who is a law undergraduate, dared opponents in his weight division to take a shot at the West African Boxing Union (WABU) super flyweight title, which he currently holds.

Other highlights of the night included Tobiloba “Silent Assassin” Ijomoni’s victory over Abolade Akintunde in a light welterweight bout, and Emmanuel “Ability Famous” Abimbola edging William “Kaki” Amosu via split decision in a closely contested clash.

Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan relied on his experience to defeat Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi by unanimous decision in their national light – weight challenge, while Tosin “Sojar Boy” Osaigbovo scored a sixth-round technical knockout against Adeogun Awwal, who stepped in as a late replacement for Ghana’s Emmanuel Otoo.

In the super featherweight division, Lateef “Captain” Azeez defeated Sodiq “Golden Boy” Oyakojo by a split decision to round off a thrilling evening of boxing.

