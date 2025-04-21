GOtv Boxing Night 33: Badoo Vows To Knockout Coffi, Win N1m Prize

Share

Teen boxing sensation Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun has vowed that his Beninois opponent, Gbodja Jean Coffi, will not go beyond three rounds when they meet at GOtv Boxing Night 33 on Saturday at the Molade OkoyaThomas Indoor Sports Hall of Lagos’ Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Their fight is one of the seven lined up at the event, which features other crack boxers, including Ghana’s Emmanuel Otoo, Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, William “Kaki” Amosu and Tosin “Sojar Boy” Osaigbovo.

Badoo, 17, and a law undergraduate of the University of Lagos is the reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion and the youngest-ever boxer to win the title.

In a video interview held at the facility where he trains, Badoo vowed that he would stop Coffi within three rounds, adding that he would put in a stellar performance that would make him eligible for the N1 million cash prize attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy awarded to the best boxer.

“Coffi will not go beyond three rounds. He may be older and more experienced, but those will count for nothing because I am fully prepared for this fight.

I also intend to make it a spectacular fight that will put me in line to win the N1 million cash prize for the best boxer of the night,” said the youngster, who won the prize at the last edition.

Badoo has wowed fans in the last two GOtv Boxing Night editions with his flamboyant, but efficient style that has drawn comparison with the late boxing icon, Mohammed Ali. Like Ali, he is also eloquent and has confidence aplenty.

