Gotv Boxing Night 33: Badoo To Fight Beninois Veteran, Coffi

Share

Nigeria’s teenage boxing sensation and University of Lagos Law undergraduate, Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun, is set to return to action at GOtv Boxing Night 33 on April 26th, where he will face Gbodja Jean Coffi of the Benin Republic.

The bout is one of the seven scheduled for the event, which will take place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Badoo, who has emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising boxing talents, comes into the fight with an unblemished record of 14 wins from 14 fights, including eight knockouts.

He was named Best Boxer at the last two editions of the event and left a strong impression at GOtv Boxing Night 32, where he dispatched the experienced Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu via technical knockout.

The teenager will now go up against another experienced opponent in Coffi, a veteran from the Benin Republic. Coffi, nicknamed “Lit the Fire,” has recorded two wins in his last three outings. His most recent fight was against Congo’s Chadrack Kalala Mbenga.

Share